MURPHYSBORO –- Sarah Isabelle Doerr, 88, passed away the morning of Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Carbondale.

She was born Oct. 23, 1931, in Vergennes, to Robert and Alice (Robinson) Parrish.

Sarah was united in marriage to Max Clinard Doerr on Aug. 18, 1951, at the Methodist Church in Vergennes. They were married for 68 years, until his death Oct. 22, 2019.

Sarah is survived by two sons; Bruce (Kathy) Doerr and Brad (Theresa) Doerr, both of Murphysboro; four grandchildren, Brett (Rebecca) Doerr, Melinda (Matthew) Guthman, Brooke (Ryan) Guthman and Justin (Cara) Doerr, all of Murphysboro; one foster daughter, Sharon Stallings of Murphysboro, and her three children, the late Wade Griffin, the late Sarah Paige (Griffin) Pierce, and Janie (Pullis) King of Wylie, Texas. Sarah leaves behind her 11 great-grandchildren, Ellee and Isabelle Doerr; Avery, Myles, and Kate Guthman; Caroline, Elias, and Liam Guthman; and William Hawthorne, Max, and Elizabeth Doerr, all of Murphysboro. Other survivors include three siblings; two brothers, Wiley Parrish of Murphysboro, Paul Parrish of Florida, and a sister, Sharon (Parrish) Maynor of Elkville; as well as several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Tom Parrish and Ira Parrish; four sisters, Dorothy (Parrish) Davis, Irene (Parrish) Shewmaker, Mary (Parrish) Ferguson and Lulabelle (Parrish) Boulden.

A private graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in Parrish Cemetery near Vergennes, with Pastor Angela Kaye Ransom officiating.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.