CARBONDALE - Scott Alan Miller passed away suddenly from complications of Covid-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Carbondale Memorial Hospital.

Scott was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Evanston, to Sydney and Ruth Miller.

He attended public schools in Evanston and graduated from Evanston Township High School. Scott also graduated from SIU in 1971 with a bachelor of arts degree.

He worked for many years in the construction industry as a construction project manager and retired from SIU in 2000. He went on to serve in a similar capacity at The University of Kentucky. These are the basic facts usually seen in an obituary but they are not the most important aspects of his life. What is more telling is how many people loved him for his loving, kind and gentle way and his generosity of spirit. If you were his friend or family, he was forever loyal to you. He had a deep love for his children, Rachel Lindsey Miller and Natalie Joy Miller, both of Portland, Oregon; as well as his beautiful grandson, Arthur Laurence Allen, whom he was looking forward to getting to know and teaching to golf.

Scott had a passion for gardening, golf and swimming. He learned to swim at the age of 65 and was extremely proud of accomplishing this lifelong goal. He truly enjoyed his life and was the picture of health, exercising, eating healthfully and not smoking. In other words, he had no pre-existing conditions that increased his risk of death from Covid-19.

Survivors include Kim Hamilton Miller, his wife of 25 years; daughters, Rachel and Natalie; their mother, Karen Elizabeth Miller; son-in-law, David; grandson, Arthur; sister, Sheila Schwartz; and many, many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when his loved ones can safely gather. This disease is real, it is serious and it is deadly. Wear the mask, socially distance, if not for yourself then for others who may lose a loved one to the disease.