Sharon J. Savka

WEST FRANKFORT -- Sharon J. Savka, 83, of rural West Frankfort, passed away peacefully at 4:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar St., West Frankfort.

The graveside committal service will at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in Tower Heights Cemetery of West Frankfort, with Pastor Mike Cash presiding. Those wishing to attend the committal service should gather at the cemetery prior to 1 p.m. Interment will follow next to her husband, Frank.

For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to SSM Health at Home Hospice-IL. Memorial contributions envelopes will be available at the funeral home and cemetery or may be mailed to the Stone Funeral Home, 1201 E. Poplar St., West Frankfort, IL 62896.

To leave an online condolence of memory, visit stonefh.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others, if you are planning on attending graveside committal service.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 21, 2020.
