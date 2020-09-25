CARRIER MILLS -- Sharon Nell Johnson, 74, of Carrier Mills, formerly of Herrin, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, in Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with the Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Burial will be in Herrin City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. COIVD restrictions apply.

Sharon is the beloved wife of Joe Johnson; mother of Rebellie (Kim) Beavers and the late Shari M. Lane; and grandmother to Macey (Kyle) Rumsey; and great-grandmother of Hartlan Jo Rumsey.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.