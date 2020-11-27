CARBONDALE -- Shirley Sue Dunagan, 88, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born May 11, 1932, to James Elmer Rudd and Zella Irene (Bohanan) Rudd in Chicago. She married Tommy Dunagan on Aug. 12, 1956, in Maryville, Tennessee.

He preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 2019.

She is survived by two sisters, Nancy Farmer of Fresno, California, Janice Farris of Maryville, Tennessee; daughter, Aurelia Dunagan, and son, Ross Dunagan and wife, Laurie, all of Weldon Spring, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Brian, Erika, and Katelin Dunagan.

Shirley graduated valedictorian of her high school in Maryville, Tennessee. Shirley then attended University of Tennessee at Knoxville where she graduated with master's in home economics in 1954 where she was also a UT Torchbearer.

Shirley taught home economics at the University of Texas Austin in 1955-56 before moving to Fairbanks Alaska for Tommy's Air Force assignment.

Shirley was the director and teacher of SIU's Child Study Cooperative Nursery for 28 years before her retirement in 1996.

Shirley was an active member at University Baptist Church in Carbondale for 58 years.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. in University Baptist Church in Carbondale on Saturday, Nov 28, with private funeral services following the visitation, and the Rev. John Annable officiating. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing are required.

Burial will be Saturday, Dec. 5, in the IOOF Cemetery in Hamilton, Texas.

Memorials may be made to University Baptist Church of Carbondale.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To share a memory or story of Shirley,, visit www.meredithfh.com.