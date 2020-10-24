CARBONDALE - Stanley E. Harris, Jr. died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home in Carbondale, where he lived with his partner, Clara McClure, and other members of his extended family.

Stanley was born on March 5, 1918, at his grandfather's house, Orchard Farm, in Basking Ridge, New Jersy. As a child (age 7-11), the family lived in Beirut, Lebanon, where his father was staff doctor at the American University of Beirut. He attended Princeton University where he received a BA degree in Geology, Magna Cum Laude.

Stan played soccer in Beirut, at Episcopal Academy and at Princeton where he received a "Major P" as the soccer team won championships in his sophomore and senior years.

Stan married Jane Morgan Powers after college and they moved to Iowa City where he earned a MS and doctorate in Geology at the University of Iowa. He was employed by the Iowa Geological Survey, then as a faculty member at the University of Missouri, Columbia and finally at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He developed the Geology program and taught and did research until retirement in 1982.

Stan was an early environmentalist. He was appointed to the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission in the mid-1970s and participated in the first inventory of natural areas in the state. He developed a special interest in prairies, which continued until his death. He was active in Audubon and Sierra Club. Stan and Jane shared a love of travel (including a year in Germany) and an avocation of birding. She died in 1995 after 55 years of marriage. After her passing, Stan shared the rest of his life with Clara McClure, whom he also dearly loved. For many years he hosted family gatherings and celebrations at his house and was known as "Pa" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Stan was a man of science with a deep and generous commitment to humanity. Throughout his life he worked to improve his community. Stan was a proud liberal who believed that by thoughtfully working together we can make the world a better place for everyone.

He was a member of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship.

During the final years of Stan's life, his granddaughter Marion and her family lived with him, allowing him to stay at home. He is survived by his companion, Clara McClure of Carbondale; sister Virginia Barrett of White Plains, New York; son-in-law, Ed Zinn of Toledo, Ohio, (preceded in death by daughter Barbara) and their son, David Zinn and wife, Nichole and their son, Alex of Sacramento, California, and daughter, Cynthia Meisel and husband, Eric, and their twins, Noah and Grace and son, Liam of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Carolyn Horecker (preceded in death by her children, Theresa Watkins and Charles Horecker), her daughter, Rebecca Shirrell and her husband, Eric, and their children Matthew, Jessica, Rachel, Gabe and Joseph Horecker and his fiancée, Mercedes Lang of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, her son, David Horecker of Anna; his daughter, Janet Harris, her daughter, Margaret-Jane Adams and her husband, Ethan Owens of Murphysboro, her daughter, Marion Adams-Sai and her husband, Mustapha and their children Matine and Kadir of Carbondale, her daughter, Alice Wougamon of Carbondale and daughter Nita Jane and son, Micah; his son David Harris and his wife Kathy of Orion, and their children Evan Harris and wife Kelly and their children Lennon and Sage of Preemption, Jonathan Harris and his companion, Rachel and children, Justice and her daughter, Mela and Mason of Rock Island, Laura Albright, husband, Andrew and son Deacon of Davenport, Iowa.

Burial will be private. There will be a large celebration of life at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship next year after the Covid pandemic is over.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Stan and Jane Harris Geology Fund at the SIU Foundation, Green Earth, Sierra Club or to an environmental charity of the donor's choice.