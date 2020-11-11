MURPHYSBORO -- Stephen Etherton, 65, of Shenandoah, Virginia, passed away Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 16, 1955, in Murphysboro, and was the son of the late Lawrence and Virginia Arbeiter Etherton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Patrick White.

Stephen always made time to share his knowledge and teach his family the finer things in life. He was the best fishing buddy anyone could ask for and he was a relentless fan and supporter of his children. He never hesitated to brave the elements to watch his daughters play softball. Stephen overcame insurmountable obstacles throughout his life and set the example for others to follow.

He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University and he spent the last 10 years employed with the Library of Congress. His honor, humility, and work ethic leave a lasting legacy.

On March 16, 1984, he married Donna Etherton who survives.

In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters, Lindsay Etherton, Lacey Etherton and husband, Nathan Sampson; brother, Bradley Etherton and wife, Denise; sister, Carolyn Taylor and grandchildren, Elijah Sampson, Ashby Sampson, Colton White, Nakota White; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, Virginia. A private service will be at his homeplace underneath the willow tree, where he will be buried at a later date.

The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice for their care and support during this time. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.

