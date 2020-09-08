CHRISTOPHER - Sybil Jane Davison, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 7th, surrounded by her family.

Sybil Harrison was born Nov. 9, 1928, in the "Harrison House" on North State Street, which still stands, the daughter of Russell Theodore and Margaret Bione Harrison. She was a descendent of Christopher Harrison after whom the City was named.Throughout her life, Sybil was active in the community and area organizations, among which were the Christopher Betterment Association, Christopher Area Youth Association, West Franklin Historical Society, CCHS Alumnae Bearcat Boosters, Beta Sigma Phi Chapters, and Christopher Business & Professional Women.She also served on the Christopher Elementary School Board for 18 years, 13 years as Secretary as well as the Christopher Public Library Board for 15 years, 8 as Secretary, Franklin-Jefferson Special Education Board, Franklin-Williamson Human Resources Board, Franklin County Zoning Commission, St. Andrew's Parish Council.Sybil was also a member of the University of Missouri Alumnae Association and Gamma Phi Beta Sorority Alumnae. Two years in a row, she was picked FanFare for 50 for Outstanding Women on Campus. And listed as Who's Who of American Women.She was a bowler for 20 years with the Monday night Women's League on The Vogue team.She and her husband served as consultants with the International Service Corps in Panama.She attended the University of Missouri and received a Bachelor of Journalism degree, graduating in 1950, where President Truman gave the graduating address.An enthusiastic sports promoter and participant, she volunteered in teaching tennis and swimming. She served as assistant coach of the 1st Christopher Girls Softball Team in 1979.As a student at Lincoln Junior High, she received a letter as a member and pitcher of the boys softball team. Special permission was granted for her to participate in this sport.Following her graduation from the University of Missouri, her first job in journalism was as Editor of the Glen Ellyn News. She also served as Editor of the newspapers owned by she and her husband and was nominated for Illinois Editor of the Year.

She is survived by five children: Gregory William (and wife Debra), Timothy Joseph (and wife Barbara, Topeka, Kansas), Jodie Jane Toney, Mary Margaret (Austin, Texas), and Matthew Russell. Also living are her husband, Joseph William to whom she has been married for 64 years, and her sister, Mary Louise Munsell from California.

She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Harrison, who was killed in an automobile accident in 1978.

Her grandchildren include Dr. Jamie Davison Link, Julie Davison, Mandy Engleken, Missy Heinen, Megan Patterson, Will Toney, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew's Chapel in Christopher, Illinois, on Thursday Sept. 10, at 3 p.m. with visitation at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. followed burial at the St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Chapel, Christopher Library Board, or Franklin County Animal Rescue.

