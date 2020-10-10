And when our work is done,

Our course on earth is run,

May it be said, "Well done;

Be thou at peace."

(from the West Point Alma Mater)

Colonel Terry L. Rice, soldier-engineer-diplomat, passed away at 73 years of age in Stuart, Florida on Sept. 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with myelofibrosis. Terry was born May 19, 1947, in Herrin, Illinois, the son of John (deceased in 1982) and Albina Rice. He is survived by his wife, raison d'être, and soul mate Joette; daughters, Karie (husband Terry), Casey (husband Tony), and Kelly (husband Greg); stepdaughter, Dara (husband Craig); six grandchildren, Emily, Madeleine, Olivia, Sophia, Nora and Luke; brother, John (wife Gail) and sister, Judy (husband Rick); and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.

He graduated from Zeigler-Royalton High School in 1965 where he was valedictorian, student body and student council president, National Honor Society president, captain of the basketball team, and all-conference football fullback. Subsequently, he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1969 and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He received a Master of Science in civil engineering from the University of Illinois in 1977 and a Doctorate of Philosophy in water resources engineering from Colorado State University in 1981.

Terry's military education included the Command and General Staff College (honor graduate) and the War College as a Fellow at the Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University. He served as a professor of Environmental Engineering, Development Assistance, and Everglades Restoration Policy at USMA, Georgetown University, and Florida International University. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and a recognized specialist of both Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle Eastorth Africa. Colonel Rice's publications cover a broad range of subjects and he spoke French at the professional level.

He served 29 years as an officer in the Corps of Engineers, with over 16 spent in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Southentral America. Colonel Rice commanded units from platoon through brigade level. As both commander and staff officer, he managed over $2 billion of construction and hundreds of projects in over 25 countries. He served in the U.S. Embassies in Niamey, Niger and Rabat, Morocco. In addition, he worked three years for the U.S. Agency of International Development and the Niger Basin Authority. His final assignment in the Corps of Engineers was Commander of the Jacksonville District where he had civil works, military construction, emergency management, regulatory, and real estate responsibilities for Florida, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the nations of the Caribbean. Everglades restoration was his greatest challenge. In addition to military awards which include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and Meritorious Service Medal (5 oak leaf clusters), special recognition included:

•U.S. Congressional Record, Building Partnerships to Save the Everglades

•Vice President Gore, Outstanding Contributions to Everglades Restoration

•The Everglades Coalition, James D. Webb Public Service Award

•Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, Award for Protecting the Tribal Everglades Homeland

•Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Award for Restoring and Protecting the Natural Resources of Florida

•South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force, Award for Leadership in Preserving the South Florida Ecosystem

•Governor's Commission for a Sustainable South Florida, Award for Leadership in Creating a Sustainable South Florida

•1000 Friends of Florida, Bill Sadowski Award for Leadership in Promoting Environmentally Responsible Growth.

After a military career which ended in February of 1998, Colonel Rice became a member of the Southeast Environment Research Center (SERC) at Florida International University, and, via TLRice LLC, a Civil/Environmental Engineering consultant with clients in Florida, across the United States, and internationally. He served on the Governor's Commission for a Sustainable South Florida from August 1994 until June of 1999 and represented the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida on the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Working Group for over 13 years. He served almost five years with Science Applications International Corporation and over four years as a Vice President for Blasland, Bouck, & Lee, Inc.

Terry lived large. A natural leader, he relished a challenge. Whether it was a leading role in constructing a C-130 airfield in a remote part of the Sahara Desert at Dirkou, or the American International School in Niamey, he got the job done. An adoring father with an exciting career, his loving daughters lived with him in far flung places on the earth. In his later years on the beautiful Treasure Coast, his much loved grandchildren looked forward to fishing with Papa and learning to drive his boat. The world was truly Terry's oyster. He explored all seven continents and, with his soul and travel mate Joette, visited all Seven Wonders of the World and many modern ones.

For over 45 years, Colonel Rice brought a unique set of capabilities to all teams in which he participated. He not only contributed technically to specific engineering and environmental challenges, he also brought a wealth of executive and program management experience in large engineering organizations, along with proven negotiating and consensus-building skills. He had the uncanny ability to get to the heart of most any challenge without wasted effort and find a workable and acceptable solution. Above all, he was always ready to stand up for what he believed was right, no matter what the consequences might have been. He steadfastly chose "the harder right instead of the easier wrong," and never was "content with a half truth when the whole" could "be won." Without question, the world is a better place because of Colonel Rice's passion for serving and willingness to take on the most daunting challenges. It may now be said: Colonel Rice: "Well done, be thou at peace." … which was always his guiding destination in life.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, Colonel Rice will be inurned at West Point, and a service held, at a future time.