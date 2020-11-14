DE SOTO -- Thelma Blumenstock, 86, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior at 11:21 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, as a good and faithful servant, at her residence in De Soto.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at De Soto Cemetery, with Brother Joshua Wehrmeier officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the De Soto Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church in De Soto or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc.

