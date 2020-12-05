Theodore "Ted" Alex Piscitelli, 79, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in UnityPoint Health hospital in Marshalltown, Iowa, after a prolonged illness related to a traumatic brain injury suffered during a March 2020 fall at home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no service is immediately planned. Ted's family will notify loved ones when a memorial service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marshalltown Area United Way, www.unitedwaymarshalltown.org.

Ted was born June 20, 1941, to Mary (Kish) Piscitelli and Theodore Piscitelli in Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from Springfield's Lanphier High School in 1959 and studied Retail Management at Southern Illinois University.

Ted married Patricia "Pat" Jane Michael on May 4, 1963, and together they raised five children. During their marriage, Ted and Pat resided in southern Illinois and southwest Wisconsin before moving to Albion, Iowa, in 1988 and eventually Marshalltown, Iowa, in 2001.

Ted served in the Army National Guard from 1966 to 1986 and in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1987 to 2001, during which time he was a Supply instructor.

Ted spent most of his professional life working in food/grocery distribution and retail. Early in his career he was a salesman for Proctor and Gamble. He was proprietor of Elm Street Market in Centralia, Illinois, from 1970 to 1981 and later of Piscitelli's bakery in Platteville, Wisconsin. He then worked for 10 years as District Sales Supervisor for MBC Foods Inc. based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ted managed convenience stores in Marshalltown, Iowa, for many years and became well-known as the manager of the Sixth Street Kwik Star. After retiring in 2006, Ted drove school busses for the Marshalltown Community School District until the time of his injury in March 2020.

Ted was an avid vegetable gardener for much of his life. He also enjoyed many camping trips with family and friends over the years in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and most recently Hannibal, Missouri, where he and Pat spent many summer weeks after retiring. Whether he is remembered as Ted, Bud, Dad, or Boppi (Grandpa), he will be greatly missed for his dependability, kind heart, gentle soul, quiet humor, and devotion to family. His wish to care for others even extended to his care-givers during his last months.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Scott Hanson.

Ted is survived by his wife Pat; children, Gina Piscitelli (Dave Soens), Damon (Melissa) Piscitelli, Serena (Kenny) Cariens, Brendan (Melani) Piscitelli, and Erin (Mike) Schmidt; sister Jeanne (George) Hanson; grandchildren Izzie, Gabe, Sam, Kayla, Rory, Joey, Jamis, Costin, Henley, Noah, Eben, and Teddy; and many nieces and nephews.