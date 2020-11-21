Menu
Timothy Eugene Carter

CARBONDALE -- Timothy Eugene Carter, 65, went to be with his wife, son and Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Due to restrictions private services will be conducted. Burial will be next to the love of his life in Murdale Gardens of Memory, Murphysboro.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Meredith Funeral Home, 300 S. University Ave; Carbondale, IL 62901 to help with expenses.

For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 21, 2020.
