JOHNSTON CITY -- Tommy Gene Benton, 66, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his sister's residence.

Tommy was born May 5, 1953, in Carbondale to Ray Harlan and Wanda Lu (Hartwell) Benton. Tommy was retired having worked at Pepsi Mid-America for several years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a graduate of Johnston City High School class of 1972. He also was a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Automotive Program and John A. Logan College Heating and Air Conditioning Program.

Tommy was of the Baptist faith.

He loved tinkering on cars. He was a caregiver for his parents and his brother, Bruce Benton. Tommy is survived by two sisters, Mona Hall of Herrin, and Janine Samples of Marion; niece, Kristin (Casey) Scott of Herrin; two great-nephews, Karson Stewart and Maddox Scott. He is also survived by several close friends, Jim and Connie Oliver, Larry McIntosh and Max Evans who visited him to the very end. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill and Bruce Benton; brother-in-law, Steve Samples; and a uncle, J.W. Benton.

Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Robbey Smith officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Herrin American Legion Post 645, Baker-Ladd VFW Post 1567, Carterville American Legion Post 347 and members of the U.S. Navy Military Honors Team.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Coach Kill Cancer Fund. Memorial envelopes are available at the funeral home. For additional information or to sign the book of memories, visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.