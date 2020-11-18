Menu
Violet M. "Polly" Renner
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

CARTERVILLE -- Violet "Polly" Marie Renner, 92, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Carbondale. Private family graveside services will be conducted; however, a live stream of the service can be viewed beginning at 1 p.m. CST, Friday, Nov. 20, via the funeral home's Facebook page.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Baptist Children's Home in Carmi.

Polly was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Pomona, to Alvah and Mary (Stearns) Nance.

She married James McKissic and he preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 1954. Polly later married Earle Renner on June 8, 1957, in Carbondale. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2004.

She is survived by her daughters, Jayleen (Ron) Waldron of Carterville, and Jane (Octavio) Gomez of Champaign; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; stepdaughter, Judi Lynn Renner; four sisters; and six brothers. Riggin-Pillatsch and Burke Funeral Home in Carterville oversees arrangements.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
live stream via the funeral home's Facebook page
