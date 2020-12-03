BENTON - Wallace Eugene "Gene" Miller went to meet his heavenly father at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Deaconess Mid-town Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 9, 1944, in Christopher, as the son of Lyle and Denzil Miller of Sesser.

He married the love of his life, Patricia (Svanda) Miller in holy matrimony on June 19, 1976.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Charles Dean Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years; and two sons, Troy (Amanda) Miller of Benton, and Tim Miller, of Marion.

He is also survived by one brother, Mark Miller of Sesser. He leaves behind three grandchildren, Matthew and Isabella Miller, and Emalee Miller; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gene attended and graduated from Sesser High School in 1962. He attended Southern Illinois University of Carbondale, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in education in 1966.

He began a long teaching career of 35 years in Benton, where he taught fifth grade starting at Washington Grade School and then the Benton Middle School until his retirement in 2001. He will be fondly remembered by all of his former students and the lasting impact he had on their lives during his teaching career. He was always there for his students, no matter if it was in the lunchroom or classroom or even keeping the scoreboard at junior high basketball games. During the summer breaks from school, starting in 1982, he worked at the Benton Community Park. You could always see him mowing grass and lining the ball fields. He enjoyed working in the park and in the community until his retirement in 2016.

He was an active, lifelong member of the Rend City Baptist Church, ringing the church bell without fail. He served as a church deacon. He also served as custodian of the church for the last 38 years.

He was a member of the Sesser-Goode Masonic Lodge 744 and a member of the Ainad Shriners.

He lived his life as a humble disciple of Christ and was a shining example of genuine self-less love. He treated others with patience, kindness and goodwill in accordance to the example of Jesus. He was always ready at a moment's notice to help his family or anyone in need, without a second thought. He supported his family and grandchildren, cheering with pride on the sidelines during many basketball, softball/baseball and football games, as well as music concerts and many other activities. He believed in giving back to the community and to always see the good in everyone. He leaves behind a legacy of everlasting love and fierce devotion.

Funeral services with Masonic rites will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in Rend City Baptist Church, with the Rev. John West officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Rend City Baptist Church is located at 11264 Rend Road, Benton. Intermet will follow in Masonic and Oddfellows Cemetery in Benton. The number of people in the church at one time is limited. It is asked everyone attending be considerate of others and practice social distancing, and masks are recommended.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Morton and Johnston Funeral Home in Benton.

Memorial contributions may be made out to the Rend City Baptist Church.

For more information or to send online condolences, visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.