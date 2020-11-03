Menu
William "Bill" Barnett

HERRIN -- William "Bill" Barnett passed from this life into his eternal reward Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He passed away at Herrin Hospital, surrounded in the love of his family.

Funeral services to celebrate Bill's life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Community of Faith Church in Marion. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Troy D. Benitone, the Rev. Joshua Benitone, and the Rev. Kevin McNeely. For those unable to attend services, the funeral will be livestreamed on www.coftv.com or by visiting the Community of Faith Facebook or YouTube page. Burial will follow in Herrin City Cemetery. A time of visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Community of Faith Church as well as from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the church. Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with final arrangements.

For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the Community of Faith Church.

For more information, or to sign the memorial guest register, visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home
