William E. "Bill" Kinsall

MARION - William "Bill" E. Kinsall, 83, of Marion, passed away peacefully at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Parkway Manor of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 1201 N. Fair St., Marion. Following the visitation the funeral service will at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lance Leeds and the Rev. Dr. James Slone presiding. Interment will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery, located near Herald, in White County.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will also be available at the church and funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, those planning on attending the visitation or service are REQUIRED to wear a mask and socially distance themselves from others.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.


Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 22, 2020.
