Menu
Search
Menu
The Southern Illinoisan
The Southern Illinoisan HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Glen Goins

JONESBORO -- William Glen Goins, 80, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.

Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Anna Cemetery, with Pastor Lonnie Lewis officiating. Interment will immediately follow. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro. All those attending are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines. Maximum occupancy of the building will be 50 people at a time.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the cemetery.

To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.