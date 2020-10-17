MACEDONIA - William Harold Howe, 91, passed away Oct. 12, 2020, in Marion.

He was born Sept. 9, 1929, in Watseka, the son of Wayne Harold and Voletta Bernice Conner Howe.

He married Sharon Ann Granrude on June 4, 1950, in Sheldon.

Bill was a World War II and Korean Conflict veteran, and owner operator of Howe's Body Shop in Benton. He loved John Wayne and Hank Williams, making friends, and his family. He had the best sense of humor, and was the funniest Howe to have ever lived. He left behind an army of strong intelligent women and men of quality.

He is survived by his children, son, Michael Howe; grandchildren, Gene, Veronica, Natalie, Jessica, and Jennifer; and son, William Howe, grandchildren, Holly, Garrett, and Craig; and daughter, Claudia Moore, grandchildren, Amy, Stacy, Michael, and Joshua; and 16 great-grandchildren, Alexondra, Aliana, Robert, Lauren, Julian, Cienna, Ciriah, Cireena, Christopher, Peyton, Stevie, Michael Allen, Gabrielle, Alyssa, Madison, and Charlotte Hazel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Howe.

A military service with a gun salute will be organized at a later date.