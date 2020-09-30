Sue Ellis

ORANGEBURG -- Sue Ellis completed her life journey Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Roper Hospice Cottages.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jerry French will be officiating.

Sue was born Aug. 31, 1949, in Columbus, Georgia. She lived her entire life as a resident of Orangeburg. Along the way she made many people smile. Sue worked for over 29 years at Zeus Industries. She was the most happy when she was with her coworkers, making them smile. Her best friends in life were her fellow employees. Though her health started to fail over the last two years, she never lost her strong spirit or her positive attitude. She dearly loved the moments she shared with son, daughter-in-law and her two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, C.D. Ellis, and a sister, Pat Smith.

Survivors include her son, Luther "Rick" Bolen IV (Anna); grandchildren, Jacob Bolen and Anna Grace Bolen; brother, Danny Ellis (Nina); and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a sincere "thank you" to Charleston Oncology, Dr. Shand and her team, Roper Hospice Cottages, Amedisys Hospice and her "Zeus family" for the love and support that they gave during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper St. Francis Foundation, 125 Doughty St., Suite 790, Charleston, SC 29403.

