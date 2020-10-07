Ollie Mae 'Polly' Goethe

ST. GEORGE -- Ollie Mae "Polly" Weathers Goethe, 84, widow of Bennie L. Goethe Jr., entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the St. George Healthcare Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in the Old St. George Baptist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Jakie Walters, James Way and Kevin Hinton officiating.

Pallbearers will be Philip Goethe, Chris Rice, Gregory Rice, Justin Goethe, Tyler Brownlee and B.J. Auton. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Jackson, Joey Canaday, Carlton Peele, Nick Dantzler, Ron Matthews and Wesley Infinger.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Polly was born on Sept. 23, 1936, in Reevesville, a daughter of the late John Marion and Eleatha Connelly Weathers. She was a retired clerk with Dorchester County Health Department and a member of Old St. George Baptist Church. She was predeceased by siblings, Rufus B. Weathers and Margie W. Jackson.

Surviving are two sons, Michael L. (Ann) Goethe of St. George and Randy M. (Jennifer) Goethe, of Harleyville; daughters, Teresa G. (Gary) Sullivan of Ladson and Charlotte G. (Barry) Auton of St. George; grandchildren, Philip (Megan) Goethe, Tracey (Ron) Matthews, Erica (Wesley) Infinger, Ashley (Nick) Dantzler, Justin (Austin) Goethe, Lauren G. (Sean) Merritt, Chris (Christine) Rice, Gregory (Jacqui) Rice, Russell (Angela) Sullivan, Tyler (Catherine) Brownlee and B.J. Auton; great-grandchildren, Corbin Goethe, Garrett and Cooper Matthews, Carlie Dantzler, James and Jason Infinger, Trinity and Pollyanna Rice, Finley and Emmie Rice, Weathers and Tallulah Goethe, Hunter and Grace Merritt, Sydney, Tanner and Dawsyn Auton, and Sean, Sophie and Sawyer Sullivan; and a sister, Marian Ellen Peele.

Memorials may be made to Old St. George Baptist Church, 509 Old St. George Road, St George, SC 29477; or to Alzheimer's Association, SC Gift Giving, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.