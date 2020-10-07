John Augustus 'Jack' Adden Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- John Augustus "Jack" Adden Jr., 102, of Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

There will be a graveside service in Sunnyside Cemetery, 601 Summers Ave. NE. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask.

Jack was born in Kinston, North Carolina, on March 26, 1918, to the late Mary Elizabeth Heggie Adden and the late John Augustus Adden Sr. After his father's death, Jack moved to Orangeburg when he was 4 years old, with his mother and sister. He attended Orangeburg city schools and attended Clemson College. He was a devout Christian and was a long and faithful servant to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, serving on the church council for many years. He was an active member for over 90 years. Jack also belonged to the Elks Club and the American Legion and assisted the Boy Scouts of Troop 45. He was top salesman for Superior Motors for over 30 years.

During World War II, he served with the Second Division Marine Corps in the South Pacific islands of Tarawa, the Gilbert Islands and the Mariana Islands, and ultimately, Tinian. He was from the greatest generation to serve ... "Once a Marine, always a Marine," as they say!

Jack was predeceased by his wife, Mary, to whom he was married for almost 70 years, and is survived by four children, Lynda Adden Marchant (Dan) of Charleston, John Augustus Adden III of Savannah, Georgia, David Thomas Adden (Rubianne) of St. Matthews, and Mary Dalton Adden of Lexington; four grandchildren, Daniel H. (Marc) Marchant III (Elizabeth) of Charleston, Anna Marchant Eller (Matt) of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Mary Elizabeth (Bess) Jones (Michael) of Lake Murray, and David Thomas Adden Jr. of Houston; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert S. Adden (Sue) of Charleston.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Jack was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Dalton Andrews.

During the past two years, he had been a resident of the Victory House in Walterboro. We would like to thank the administration and staff for all the concern they gave to us as a family. We especially want to thank the nurses and CNAs on Williams Unit for the love and care for our Dad. In addition, we thank the wonderful caregivers in Orangeburg who helped him through the years: Annette Bryant, Betty Jo Hamilton, Pearl Hall, Stacey Moultrie, Mary Jamison, Virginia Blackshear and Julia Reese.

Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, SC; or to Grove Park Hospice, 1324 Grove Park NE, Orangeburg, SC.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.