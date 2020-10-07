Daniel 'Speedy' Wannamaker Zeigler

Daniel "Speedy" Wannamaker Zeigler, 78, of St. Matthews, passed away Oct. 6, 2020. He was the husband of Emily Stanfield Zeigler

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at West Bethel United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Lois Helms and Larry Wannamaker officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Mr. Zeigler was born in Calhoun County to the late Daniel Howard Zeigler and the late Lottie Mildred Wannamaker Zeigler. He retired from Carolina Eastman and later worked for Whatley Toyota of Orangeburg. He also served in the South Carolina National Guard. Mr. Zeigler was a member of West Bethel United Methodist Church and a lifetime resident of the Sunny Plains Community. He loved farming, deer hunting, gardening, the Clemson Tigers and all of his precious grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years; a daughter, Kim Miller (Tim) of St. Matthews; a son, Jonathan Zeigler (Ashley) of St. Matthews; five grandchildren, Hayley Miller, Regan Miller, Hannah Lanham, Walker Lanham and Jacob Zeigler; a sister, Sandra Pritcher of Holly Hill; a brother, Bill Zeigler (Joyce) of Swansea; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to West Bethel United Methodist Church, 3649 Old State Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135; or to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.