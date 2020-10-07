Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Henry Walling
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

William Henry Walling

COPE -- William Henry Walling of Cope died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Aiken Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Walling was born Nov. 26, 1942, a son of Brantly William Walling and Nadine Thomas Walling. He served our country in the Army National Guard for six years, and was employed by Earthgrains (Sunbeam Bakeries) as a fleet manager, retiring after 27 years. He was also a lifelong member of Two Mile Swamp Baptist Church in Cope, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and his true love was being the chairman of the Cemetery Committee, where he kept the grounds taken care of.

Mr. Walling donated his body to the USC body-gifting program.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Beverly Adams Walling; his brother, Thomas Wayne Walling (Theresa); sister, Julia Walling Brooks; sons, William Henry Walling Jr. (Will) and Brantley Shelley Walling (Sheila); grandchildren, Dillon Drayton Walling (Amber), Brantley Adam Walling, Jesse Shelley Walling and Marissa Michele Walling (Emmi); and a great-grandchild, Wyatt Reid Walling. He was predeceased by his sister, Annette Walling Smith.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
The world is a sadder place without this guy's smile. Our prayers are with Beverly and the family. Bonnie and Melton
Bonnie B Livingston
October 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss! Prayers for All=O<û Worked with Mr William for years at the Bakery he was a very nice man. RIP Mr William=O<û
Tim Gainey
October 7, 2020