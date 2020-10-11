Clarence Russell Thompson, MD

MYRTLE BEACH -- Clarence R. Thompson is survived by his loving wife, Doreen C. Stephens.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1947, in Orangeburg, son of Lucille Jones Thompson and Stewart Ellis Thompson. Clarence departed life on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, after an extended illness.

Clarence's childhood and early adulthood were spent in Orangeburg. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Orangeburg, and accepted Christ as a young man. Clarence graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1965 and attended South Carolina State University, where he received his bachelor of science degree in chemistry. The MD degree was subsequently earned at Meharry Medical College in1973. After graduation, Clarence served an internship at Madigan Army Medical Center and residency training at the Brooke Army Medical Center. He did further subspecialty training and attained board certification in internal medicine and rheumatology at the University of Louisville Hospitals in Louisville, Kentucky.

Upon completion of his medical training, Clarence then went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army with distinction. He served both stateside and in Europe. He was recognized for meritorious service as Chief, Ambulatory Clinics, United States Army Medical Department Activity, Fort Jackson, for his professionalism, outstanding leadership, clinical acumen, dedication and commitment. He served as Chief, Internal Medicine Service, for two years at the United States Medical Department Activity, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Because of his exemplary performance of duty in keeping with the highest traditions of military service, Clarence was again recognized for outstanding contributions to the United States Army. He was also deployed to Germany related to the Rapid Defense Force. He retired from active military service at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

After military service, Clarence entered solo private practice in Irmo, where he continued to serve the medical needs of his community. He also was on the teaching faculty of Meharry Medical College and the clinical staffs of the Alvin C. York and Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinics. After 33 years of medical practice, Clarence published two books. One of these books ("A Righteous Summer" published by Amazon) received outstanding reviews and was selected as a finalist in the 2019 Indies International Book Award competition for independent publishers. He was an avid photographer, wrote poetry and enjoyed fishing. He generously supported charitable organizations.

Clarence leaves a legacy of love and devotion to his family, patients and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille Jones Thompson and Stewart Ellis Thompson Sr.; brother, Stewart E. Thompson Jr.; and sister, Jacquelyn Thompson Newmuis. Memories of Clarence will live on through Chy (Texan) Green; sons, Carlton Thompson and Christopher Thompson, both of Columbia; two brothers, Harold (Suzanne Fletcher, MD) Thompson, MD, of Nashville and Dwight (Ethel) Thompson, DDS, of Collierville, Tenn.; sister, Gwendolyn (Leonard) Hedgepeth of Fayetteville, N.C.; grandsons, Cavan Green and Falcon Green; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a brief graveside service in Orangeburg, consistent with CDC guidelines. A memorial service is to be considered for a later date.