Bernice H. Layden

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Bernice Harrell Layden, 88, of Bamberg, were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in the Layden Family Cemetery, Bamberg, with the Rev. Joe Copeland officiating.

Mrs. Layden passed away Saturday, Oct. 10.

Born in Edenton, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Harrell and Lindell Adams Harrell and was married to James Edward Layden. Mrs. Layden was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, James Edward Layden of the home; a daughter, Jamie L. (Jeff) Brown of Bamberg; a sister, Peggy Harris of Hertford, North Carolina; a brother, Carl Harrell of Edenton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Richards, Jordan Brown and his fiancée Kaitlyn Sheppard, John (Sarah) Brown, Nathanael Brown, Susanna Brown and Samuel Brown; great-grandson, Logan Brown; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
