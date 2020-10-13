Bernice H. Layden

BAMBERG -- Graveside services for Bernice Harrell Layden, 88, of Bamberg, were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in the Layden Family Cemetery, Bamberg, with the Rev. Joe Copeland officiating.

Mrs. Layden passed away Saturday, Oct. 10.

Born in Edenton, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Harrell and Lindell Adams Harrell and was married to James Edward Layden. Mrs. Layden was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She was loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, James Edward Layden of the home; a daughter, Jamie L. (Jeff) Brown of Bamberg; a sister, Peggy Harris of Hertford, North Carolina; a brother, Carl Harrell of Edenton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Richards, Jordan Brown and his fiancée Kaitlyn Sheppard, John (Sarah) Brown, Nathanael Brown, Susanna Brown and Samuel Brown; great-grandson, Logan Brown; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements.

