Shaun Duncan Kemmerlin

EASLEY -- Shaun Duncan Kemmerlin, 26, of Easley, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Pastor Heyward Evans will be officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc.

Shaun was born July 17, 1994, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Robert Keith Kemmerlin. He was employed by Wilbert Plastic Services. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Bobby Kemmerlin.

Survivors include his father, Robert Keith Kemmerlin Jr.; grandmother, Annette Youmans; grandfather, James Youmans; sisters, Cheyenne Kemmerlin and Ashley Melton; two nephews, Axl Thames and Seamus Melton; and a number of aunts and uncles.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 269 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401.

