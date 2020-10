Freddie Lee 'Jumpy' Jackson

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Freddie Lee "Jumpy" Jackson, 75, of 110 Ashby St., passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited visitation at their discretion. Friends and family may call at the residence from 4 to 7 p.m. daily or Carson's Funeral Home.