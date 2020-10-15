Kaecee Nicole Nettles

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Kaecee Nicole Nettles, 24, of Augusta, Georgia, passed away Oct. 9, 2020, in Augusta.

Kaecee was born in Opelika, Alabama, to Jeff and Melissa Nettles on Sept. 26, 1996. She was graduating in the spring with honors with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She was a beloved coworker at Augusta University Hospital, working in the trauma unit and SCIU. Family, including her many animals, were extremely important to her. She was a devoted aunt, sister and friend. To know her was to love her. Her beautiful soul will be truly missed but NEVER forgotten!

Kaecee was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandra Elaine Shumpert.

Kaecee is survived by her fiancé, Brandon Pimm; sister Cheyenne (Ian) Green; sister Dakota Nettles; brother Emory Nettles; parents Jeff and Melissa Nettles; grandparents David and Karen Long; aunt Angelia (Wyman) Murray; aunt Marsha Neely; aunt Pamela Yost; uncle Chuck Nettles; cousin Jordan (Ben) Hutto; cousin Hali (James) Folk; cousin Samantha Murray; niece Skylar Green; nephew Jackson Green; nephew Kenneth Harsey; and Nana Kathy, Papa Bill and Christina (Dennis) Exum.

Funeral arrangements are being made byThompson Funeral Home in Lexington. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The family of Kaecee Nettles wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Augusta University Hospital and staff.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, loved one, and spend time with them even for a moment, an hour, a day. Time waits for no one.