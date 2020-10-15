Menu
Kaecee Nicole Nettles
1996 - 2020
BORN
1996
DIED
2020

Kaecee Nicole Nettles

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Kaecee Nicole Nettles, 24, of Augusta, Georgia, passed away Oct. 9, 2020, in Augusta.

Kaecee was born in Opelika, Alabama, to Jeff and Melissa Nettles on Sept. 26, 1996. She was graduating in the spring with honors with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She was a beloved coworker at Augusta University Hospital, working in the trauma unit and SCIU. Family, including her many animals, were extremely important to her. She was a devoted aunt, sister and friend. To know her was to love her. Her beautiful soul will be truly missed but NEVER forgotten!

Kaecee was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sandra Elaine Shumpert.

Kaecee is survived by her fiancé, Brandon Pimm; sister Cheyenne (Ian) Green; sister Dakota Nettles; brother Emory Nettles; parents Jeff and Melissa Nettles; grandparents David and Karen Long; aunt Angelia (Wyman) Murray; aunt Marsha Neely; aunt Pamela Yost; uncle Chuck Nettles; cousin Jordan (Ben) Hutto; cousin Hali (James) Folk; cousin Samantha Murray; niece Skylar Green; nephew Jackson Green; nephew Kenneth Harsey; and Nana Kathy, Papa Bill and Christina (Dennis) Exum.

Funeral arrangements are being made byThompson Funeral Home in Lexington. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a graveside service following at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The family of Kaecee Nettles wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Augusta University Hospital and staff.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, loved one, and spend time with them even for a moment, an hour, a day. Time waits for no one.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
GUEST BOOK
My dearest sympathies go out to Kaecees friends and family... I was a classmate of hers, I know she will be missed by many at Augusta University.
Ashly Aenchbacher
October 14, 2020
I was honored to instruct Kaecee in my class at the Augusta University College of Nursing. I knew her as a caring, dedicated student who approached her nursing studies passionately. She will be missed ! I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.
Tamara McKethan
Teacher
October 14, 2020
I had the privilege of supervising Kaecee when she worked at East Central Regional Hospital. She was a hard worker and cared deeply for the individuals that we serve. It was no surprise that she would be a nurse. My heart felt condolences to her family.
Erin East
October 14, 2020
Humbly offering my condolences to Kaecee's family and friends. As one of her nursing instructors, I had the privilege of watching her growth first hand. She was a caring classmate and had great potential as a future healthcare provider. She will be missed indeed.
Dr. Caroline McKinnon
Teacher
October 14, 2020
On behalf of the Augusta Universtiy College of Nursing, we offer our deepest condolences to Kaecee's fiancee, siblings, parents, friends and other family. Her passion for nursing was caringly displayed to her patients, faculty and classmates.
Tanya Sudia
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
October 15, 2020