Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Renee Michelle Hook
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Renee Michelle Hook

ROWESVILLE -- Renee Michelle Hook, 56, passed away Oct. 12, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Ott Cemetery in Branchville. The Rev. Wayne Manning will be officiating.

Mrs. Hook was born April 12, 1964, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Billy Huggins and the late Patricia McClanahan. She was a member of New Trinity Baptist Church in Allendale and Branchville Christian Church.

Survivors include her sons, Jason Woodruff, Chad Hook (Jessica) and Billy Hook; granddaughters, Hailey Woodruff, Shelby Woodruff, Autumn Hook and Rhylee Hook; brothers, Robert Huggins (Vickie) and Kenny Huggins; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Ott Cemetery
, Branchville, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.