Jerald W. "Jerry" Shuler Sr.
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Jerald 'Jerry' W. Shuler Sr.

COPE -- Jerald "Jerry" W. Shuler Sr., of Cope, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held.

Jerry was born on March 27, 1952, in Elloree, the son of the late Charlie Shuler and the late Betty S. Shuler. He was a member of Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church in Bamberg.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Padgett Shuler; son, J.R. Shuler (Myrna) and their daughter, Star Lynn Shuler; son, Jared "Spanky" Shuler (Cheryl) and their children, Jared "Bubba" Shuler Jr., Mason Shuler and Addyson Shuler; brother-in-law, Jay Padgett (Terry); sisters, Cathy Crosby (Tony) and Judy Felder (Kenny); brother, Jimmy Shuler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice, Cheryl Shuler and Kim Ferris for their love and support during this difficult time.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
