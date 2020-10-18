Grace Zimmerman Plowden

COLUMBIA - Grace Zimmerman Plowden passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

A native of St. Matthews, and resident of Columbia, she was born on March 29, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Grace Turner Zimmerman and Russell Daniel Zimmerman Jr. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles Nelson Plowden Jr.

A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Plowden at Evergreen Cemetery in Summerton on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m.

Grace, known as "Tee" to her family and friends, graduated from St. Matthews High School, attended Converse College, and graduated magna cum laude from the University of South Carolina where she majored in elementary education while also studying literature and art. At USC, Tee was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and president of the Panhellenic Council.

Tee taught school for five years and then became the full-time mother of three very active sons, involving herself in their education and activities, while helping her husband build his law practice. A devoted wife and mother, she also became a loving and dedicated grandmother.

An avid reader and gifted artist, Tee read her favorite children's literature to her grandchildren, created books for them, and made every holiday table magical. In 2001 she illustrated the children's book Turtle Tracks, a family project that drew on memories of annual trips to the beach. Her paintings for the book earned the approval of not only readers but also the Department of Natural Resources and the Caribbean Conservation Corporation.

A long time student of the arts, Tee began painting and arranging flowers in earnest when her children were grown. She designed exquisite arrangements for many friends, creating elegant and artistic atmospheres for weddings, parties, and homes. Her talent for creating beauty enriched the lives of all who loved her.

In 1981 Tee held her first major show as a watercolorist at the Calhoun County Museum. Frequently depicting scenes of South Carolina's flowers, shore birds, and lowcountry in her paintings, she was a member of the Trenholm Artists Guild and the South Carolina Watercolor Society. She additionally served on the Columbia Museum Board of Directors and was a member of the Junior League of Columbia and Eastminster Presbyterian Church.

In later years, Tee enjoyed reading and visiting with family, especially her grandchildren, and friends. During recent months, she was lovingly cared for by the staff of Wildewood Downs Long Term Care and Abbey Road Hospice. The family wishes to especially thank Nancy and Babbi with Wildewood Downs, as well as Sean and Greg with Abbey Road.

Mrs. Plowden is survived by her brother, Russell Daniel Zimmerman III, (Rose); sons Charles Nelson III, (Leslie), Russell Zimmerman (Sally), and William Moultrie; and five grandchildren, Charles Nelson IV, Sarah Caroline Ellis (Joseph), Grace Zimmerman, Anne Brailsford, and David Moultrie.

Memorials may be made to the Columbia Museum of Art or St. Matthews Presbyterian Church.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family.

Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.