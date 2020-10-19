Marguerite Legare Smith Wannamaker

ORANGEBURG -- Marguerite Legare Smith Wannamaker, known to all affectionately as Margie, passed into eternal rest at the age of 90 on Friday, Oct. 16th, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harry Clifton Wannamaker III.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21st at Live Oaks Cemetery in Walterboro. Attendees are kindly asked to wear masks and observe other safeguards due to COVID if in attendance.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date at Orangeburg Lutheran Church.

Margie was born in Greenville on July 18th,1930,the daughter of Bessie Melchers and Russell Estes Smith. She graduated from Winthrop University in 1951, earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education. After college, she moved to Orangeburg when she married Wallace Thompson Austelle Jr. and pursued her career in education. Margie was a lifelong educator, having taught from kindergarten, to second grade, to Japanese employees learning southern English. She was deeply faithful and involved in Orangeburg Lutheran Church. She was fond of her summer trips to the beach and will be remembered for her delicious cooking and skilled Shagging. Margie was known for her vitality, determination, and accompanying laughter. She loved her family and her friends, both of which she had many.

She is survived and greatly missed by her three children, Dr. Wallace Thompson Austelle (Mim), Cynthia A. Hundley (Walter), Toni A. Rhett (Cheshire), seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Mary E. Wannamaker Zeigler, Greer Wannamaker Jepsen, Caroline Wannamaker Sink (Bob),nine step–grandchildren, and eight step–great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, S.C.