Freddie Thomas Jr.

BAMBERG -- On Oct. 19, 2020, Freddie "Bunk" Thomas Jr. passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 80 after succumbing to Alzheimer's disease. Freddie was born July 16, 1940, a son of the late Freddie Thomas Sr. and Fannie Carter.

After graduating from high school, Freddie joined the U.S. Navy and was eventually stationed in San Diego, California. It was there he met his wife Wilma. Together they raised two children. Freddie worked in a supervisory role as a tool and die maker for over 40 years and retired from Allied Air Enterprises in 2009. Freddie grew up loving the outdoors and had a passion for fishing, especially on the Edisto River. He also enjoyed carving shore birds.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Wilma Pohuma Thomas; a son, Robert E. Thomas (Lisa); grandchildren Emery Thomas, Elsa Thomas and Derek Hood; and a brother, Julius (Bubba) Thomas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Joan Hood; and two brothers, Arthur Eugene Thomas and Ernest Edward Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Bamberg Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Kevin Sprague officiating. Interment will follow in Bamberg Memory Gardens.

The family will receiver friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Agape Care and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bamberg Church of the Nazarene, 97 Sanders St., Bamberg, SC 29003; or to Agape Hospice Care, 136 Stonemark Lane, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Cooner Funeral Home, Bamberg, in charge of arrangements (287 McGee St., Bamberg, 803-245-2828).