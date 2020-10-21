Menu
Ronald 'Ronnie' Lee Tindal

SALLEY -- Ronald "Ronnie" "Nub" Lee Tindal, 77, of Salley, entered into rest on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the home of his daughter.

Ronnie is survived by his daughter, Vicki T. (Kelvin) Phillips of Neeses; grandchildren, Kolby Phillips, Kiersten Phillips, Chris Williams, Chad (Cinnamon) Williams and Halee Tindal; great-grandchildren, Landon Williams, Kataleena Williams and Taylin Tindal. He is also survived by his siblings, Barbara Gail Griffin of Elloree, Diane (Barney) Smith of Winnsboro, Danny C. (Kathy) Tindal of Poplar Creek; and many nieces and nephews.

Ronnie was the son of the late Tommie Lee Tindal and the late Edna Mae Cooper Tindal. Ronnie was also preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Griffiths; his twin brother, Donnie Tindal; and his brother, Wayne Tindal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 442, Salley, SC 29137.

A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Salley Oakview Cemetery. Pastor Henry Cooper will be officiating. Condolences may be made to the Tindal family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Salley Oakview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Blizzard Funeral Home
