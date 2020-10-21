James R. Fanning Jr.

SANDY RUN -- James R. Fanning Jr., 74, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He was the son of the late James R. Fanning Sr. and Lessie Gleaton Fanning.

A native of the Pinehill community of Orangeburg County, he most recently resided in Sandy Run community near Columbia. A Southern Baptist minister for 50 years, he pastored eight churches in Orangeburg, Aiken, Spartanburg and Lexington counties as well as in Morristown, Tennessee. He served in various Baptist associational capacities and served one term on the executive board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention and as pastor-advisor to South Carolina Evangelists. Following retirement, he served as interim pastor at seven churches and supplied at numerous churches across the state. He continued to fulfill his greatest joy, preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as his health allowed until Sept. 13, 2020.

Rev. Fanning is survived by his wife of 46 years, Julia Settle Fanning; son, Timothy James Fanning (Rhia); brother-in-law, the Rev. Danny Settle (Elaine); and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Pat Fanning; and his nephew, Curt Fanning.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Rocky Grove Baptist Church, 332 Rocky Grove Road, Salley, (off of Highway 39 between Wagener and Salley) with the Rev. John O'Cain, the Rev. Lanier Singleton and the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The church will be providing overflow seating to accommodate social distancing.

Visitation will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at his home church, Double Branch Baptist Church, 3567 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg.

