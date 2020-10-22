Menu
Phillip Moorer

Phillip Moorer

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Phillip Moorer, 83, of 304 Wactor Drive, Santee, will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mount Hebron Baptist Church, 7566 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with the Rev. C.J. Way officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required at the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to [email protected]


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
Prayers sent to the Family
Robert Brown
October 22, 2020
Sorry for loss may God. Give you peace and comfort doing this discult time my prayers are with y'all
Cynthia Davis and family
October 22, 2020