Everleaner Watson Bartley

ST. MATTHEWS -- Everleaner Watson Bartley, 84, was called home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Home going service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, St. Matthews.

Public visitation will be held on Friday Oct. 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at J.P. Holley's St. Matthews Chapel.

She is survived by a daughter, Steller L. Bartley (Calvin L.) Garner; son-in-law, Wayne Hardnett Sr.; brother-in-law, Raymond Green; three granddaughters, Angeleaner L. Snipes, Autumn D. Lewis and Sgt. Ashley V. Carter; five great-grandchildren; and other loving relatives and friends.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
J P Holley Funeral Home Inc
102 Church St, Saint Matthews, SC 29135
Oct
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Memorial Cemetery
, St. Matthews, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
J P Holley Funeral Home Inc
