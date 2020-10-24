Menu
George Alexander Hutto Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- George Alexander Hutto Jr., 55, of Orangeburg, passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the pastor, Thomas Brookshire, officiating.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All visitors should be wearing a mask.

George was born in Hemingway, a son of George Alexander Hutto Sr. and the late Shelby Gravit Hutto. He was a mechanic at Superior Kia and a member of Orangeburg Baptist Tabernacle.

Survivors include his wife, Tracy Elizabeth Hutto, of the home; daughter, Andrea Nicole Hutto; son, George Alexander Hutto III; father, George A. Hutto Sr; stepmother, Nancy Hutto; brothers, Keith Hutto and Stephen Hutto; and sisters, Stacey Rickenbaker and Jennifer Amerson.

Memorials may be made to Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 210 Andrew Chapel Road, Swansea SC, 29160.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
