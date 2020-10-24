Menu
Daniel Bruce

Daniel Bruce

ROWESVILLE -- Mr. Daniel Bruce, 78, of 3727 Rowesville Road, Rowesville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 3727 Rowesville Road, Rowesville. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Ms. Patrice Bruce, at 860-331-4857 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 24, 2020.
