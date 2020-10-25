Helen Richardson Wilsford

ORANGEBURG -- Helen Richardson Wilsford, 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Helen was the wife of James A. "Jim" Wilsford. They were married for over 65 years.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All visitors must wear a mask.

Helen was born in Nashville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Carlie Hansford Richardson and Lucretia Wadell Richardson. She was a teacher and administrator with the Orangeburg School District Five and at the Calhoun-Orangeburg Vocational Education Center. Helen earned a Master in Arts at South Carolina State University. She was a member and Bible Class teacher at Orangeburg Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband; sons, David Wilsford and Philip D. Wilsford; sister, Cathy R. Brown; grandchildren, Caroline and Christopher Wilsford; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy S. Wilsford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orangeburg Church of Christ, 2855 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

