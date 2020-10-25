Julia Harriett 'Judy' Wienges

KNOXVILLE, TENN. -- Julia Harriett "Judy" Wienges, 81, died peacefully Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Frederick Lewis "Buddy" Wienges Jr. and Iola Goddard Wienges.

Born Oct. 9, 1939, Judy grew up on a farm in Calhoun County, S.C., and was a member of St. Matthews Presbyterian Church. Later she joined Trinity Presbyterian Church in Orangeburg. In North Carolina, she was a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Franklin, and later attended Cashiers Baptist Church.

She graduated from St. Matthews High School in 1957, then attended Flora MacDonald College, where she received her bachelor's degree in science education, and later received her master's degree in biology from Appalachian State. She taught biology and life sciences in multiple public and private schools in South Carolina for over 30 years. She also was a house mother for two years at Thornwell Orphanage in Clinton, as was her paternal grandmother. After retirement, she worked for Calhoun County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

Teaching and caring for people was Judy's calling. Her fun-loving approach to teaching and life positively influenced not only the students in her classrooms, but every person she met.

She was like a second mother to her nephew and nieces, broadening their horizons in the science field, which they each pursued. Her great nieces and nephews were also impacted by her love of life and science; as they all love to learn, experiment and laugh.

Judy was known for her practical jokes. She managed to dye Jake's teeth blue on his and Happy's wedding day, showed up to a cousin's college in outdated, silly clothes (hats and gloves to top it off) carrying a rubber chicken and fresh vegetables, and when meeting Bud's future bride for the first time, she dressed up in overalls, blacked out her teeth and greeted her with dramatic Southern flair. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. She never hesitated to dress up as a frog, clown (as recently as last year), anything to put a smile on people's faces. Her laugh was bold and contagious and will be an everlasting memory for all who knew her.

Judy witnessed through hospitality. She loved to fellowship, feed people, and her hugs left you with a feeling of peace and home. All will miss her pound cakes, biscuits and sweet tea (also referred to as hummingbird tea, it was so sweet).

She moved to Glenville, N.C., in 2007 to be near her sister and brother-in-law. While there, she continued to influence others with her love of science by providing "hands-on" science presentations at Blue Ridge Elementary School. In 2018, she moved to Knoxville, near her niece, Julia Frances Clark.

Judy was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Frederick Lewis Wienges III. She is survived by her sister, Iola Wienges "Happy" Shuler (Jake); nephew, Frederick Wienges "Bud" Shuler (Maggie); nieces, Julia Frances Clark (Michael) and Harriett Shuler Kinsey (Chris); grandnieces, Cecilia Frances Shuler and Carmen Sabrina Shuler; grandnephews, Connor Julian Kinsey and Andrew Lane Kinsey.

In lieu of Flowers, Judy requested memorials be sent to: International Student Inc., P.O. Box C, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-3000, ISI # 5695; New City Fellowship Mission, 130 Mount Hope Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118; and/or Vigilante Truth Inc., 2316 North NC Highway 16 Business, Denver, NC 28037.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Trinity Presbyterian Church Picnic Shelter in Orangeburg, with the Rev. Ed Germann and the Rev. John Paul Sibley presiding.