Ernestine Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Ernestine Johnson, 85, of 1495 Sunset St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Garden, Orangeburg.

Pastor Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Mrs. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

