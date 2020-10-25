Menu
Ernestine Johnson

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Ernestine Johnson, 85, of 1495 Sunset St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Garden, Orangeburg.

Pastor Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Mrs. Johnson passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 25, 2020.
Such a sweet and God-fearing woman. You earned your wings. Rest in Heaven.
Georgene Hightower
October 25, 2020