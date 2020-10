DeAngelo L. Hayes RIDGEVILLE -- DeAngelo L. Hayes, 27, of Ridgeville, passed away Oct. 25, 2020. Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home, and graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 31, in Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville. Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).



Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 28, 2020.