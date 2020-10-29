Menu
Rosa Lee Johnson Glover

Rosa Lee Johnson Glover

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services Mrs. Rosa Lee Johnson Glover, 86, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Bowman Family Cemetery, Reevesville Road, Bowman. Rev. Hester Wright is officiating.

Mrs. Glover passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, at the C.M. Tucker Jr. Nursing Care Facility, Columbia.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Mrs. Delaura Stokes, at 803-707-3615, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oct
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bowman Family Cemetery
Reevesville Road, Bowman, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home
