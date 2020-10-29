Menu
Henry Washington "Bowman Town Henry" Lewis

Henry Washington 'Bowman Town Henry' Lewis

BOWMAN -- Mr. Henry Washington "Bowman Town Henry" Lewis, 99, of 630 Laura St., Bowman, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Alliene Lewis, at 803-829-2427, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
