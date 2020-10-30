Menu
Darrious Jerome Davis

COLUMBIA -- Darrious Jerome Davis, 34, of 2605 Bratton St., died Oct. 16, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of his parents, Anthony (Carolyn) Anderson, 125 Creekmeadow Circle, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Oct
31
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy, Orangeburg, SC 29115
