Darrious Jerome Davis

COLUMBIA -- Darrious Jerome Davis, 34, of 2605 Bratton St., died Oct. 16, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of his parents, Anthony (Carolyn) Anderson, 125 Creekmeadow Circle, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com