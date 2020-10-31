Menu
Jake Scott Sr.

ST. MATTHEWS --Graveside services for Jake Scott Sr., 54 of St. Matthews, will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

COVID 19 precautions will be observed both at the funeral home during viewing and during the graveside service to include masks and social distancing.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
