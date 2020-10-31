Menu
Sarah Francell Bair

REEVESVILLE -- Sarah Francell Bair, 81, of Reevesville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Thompson Cemetery in Dorange. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at Thompson Cemetery prior to the funeral service.

Francell was born on Jan. 29. 1939, in Reevesville, the daughter of the late Daniel Lewis and Cora Ann Dukes Patrick. She was predeceased by her husband, E.A. Odom; second husband M.B. Driggers; and brothers, Daniel L. Patrick and Joseph Richard Patrick.

Surviving are her husband, Chesley D. Bair of Reevesville; two sons, Lyn (Sue) Odom of Chapin and Michael (Crystal) Odom of Reevesville; four grandchildren, Michael Odom Jr., Whitney Odom, Sloane Odom and Rip Odom; and a sister, Bessie Rae McAlhaney of Reevesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
