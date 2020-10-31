Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kearston J. Yon

Kearston J. Yon

COLUMBIA -- Ms. Kearston J. Yon, 29, of Columbia, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Kearston is survived by her parents, Patricia Brice and James Yon; her sister, Delarise James; and many other family members.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Please continue to adhere to the CDC guidelines.

Friends may call the funeral home.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.